42-year-old missing in Barnwell, 4th reported in 24 hours

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old woman who has known medical conditions.

Officials say Vandi Bradley was last seen by her family members leaving her residence around three weeks ago, in Barnwell.

She is described to be approximately five feet and one inch and weighing around 100 pounds, according to officials. Bradley is described to have small brown-colored dreadlocks in her hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, black slides, and a multi-colored bonnet, officials say.

If you make contact with her or know her whereabouts please contact the Barnwell Police Department at 803-259-1838 or the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office at 803-541-1080.

Bradley is the fourth person to be reported missing in 24 hours in the CSRA. On Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old Augusta woman and a 39-year-old Aiken man were reported missing.

Later Wednesday night, a 20-year-old Augusta man was reported missing as well.

In 24 hours, there are now two missing people, in both Georgia and South Carolina, in the CSRA.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.