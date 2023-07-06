Ga. wardens arrest 34 people for boating under the influence

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. - According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 34 people were arrested for boating under the influence across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

No drownings or boating accidents were reported, according to the agency.

Authorities have urged swimming safety and boating safety.

“We want people to keep exercising safety you know and making sure you are wearing your life jacket every second they are around water,” said Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Many CSRA residents are out on the lake to enjoy the holiday – but wardens are out there to make sure boaters are safe.

News 12 was with Georgia DNR officers who were patrolling Clarks Hill Lake on July Fourth.

“We’re out here to make sure everybody stay safe. You know, they have fun, but we make sure safety is the No. 1 priority,” said Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Saxon Campbell.

DNR officers say most of their warnings and tickets come from boaters driving too fast in the no-wake zone.

And they’re seeing more boats parked at or near designated swimming areas.

“We’re here to educate, but we also have a job to do. So you may get a ticket or you may get a warning,” Campbell said.

Alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boater fatalities, according to his agency.

“The best thing to do when you’re out here on the boat drinking is just to make sure you have a designated driver. Be safe about it,” Campbell said.

Water tips from wardens

Don’t take your eyes off small children

Arm floaties are not recommended for children, as they can provide a false sense of security and come off or deflate

Always swim with a buddy

Swim in supervised areas only

Know your swimming limits

Obey “No Diving” signs that indicate the area is unsafe for headfirst entries. Enter feet-first into water if you don’t know the depth

Don’t swim while impaired. Alcohol clouds judgment and can impact coordination and body temperature

