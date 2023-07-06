Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. wardens arrest 34 people for boating under the influence

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for violators of boating laws.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. - According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 34 people were arrested for boating under the influence across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

No drownings or boating accidents were reported, according to the agency.

Authorities have urged swimming safety and boating safety.

“We want people to keep exercising safety you know and making sure you are wearing your life jacket every second they are around water,” said Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Many CSRA residents are out on the lake to enjoy the holiday – but wardens are out there to make sure boaters are safe.

News 12 was with Georgia DNR officers who were patrolling Clarks Hill Lake on July Fourth.

“We’re out here to make sure everybody stay safe. You know, they have fun, but we make sure safety is the No. 1 priority,” said Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Saxon Campbell.

DNR officers say most of their warnings and tickets come from boaters driving too fast in the no-wake zone.

And they’re seeing more boats parked at or near designated swimming areas.

“We’re here to educate, but we also have a job to do. So you may get a ticket or you may get a warning,” Campbell said.

Alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boater fatalities, according to his agency.

“The best thing to do when you’re out here on the boat drinking is just to make sure you have a designated driver. Be safe about it,” Campbell said.

Water tips from wardens

  • Don’t take your eyes off small children
  • Arm floaties are not recommended for children, as they can provide a false sense of security and come off or deflate
  • Always swim with a buddy
  • Swim in supervised areas only
  • Know your swimming limits
  • Obey “No Diving” signs that indicate the area is unsafe for headfirst entries. Enter feet-first into water if you don’t know the depth
  • Don’t swim while impaired. Alcohol clouds judgment and can impact coordination and body temperature

