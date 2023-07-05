Submit Photos/Videos
Wealth Wednesday: What to do when inheriting a home

By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Private wealth advisor Will Rogers talks about inheriting a home due to a death in the family. 

Whether its a family home or vacation property it presents a critical decision – sell, rent or keep it. It can feel overwhelming, especially with the emotions often attached to family property and further complicated if there are multiple beneficiaries.

For more wealth tips, join us weekly or go to Roger’s website.

