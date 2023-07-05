Submit Photos/Videos
UPS negotiations take a nose dive as contract deadline closes in

UPS negotiations collapse
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After marathon sessions, UPS negotiations appear to be headed toward collapse.

The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee rejected a package offer from the parcel service giant, arguing it “didn’t address members’ needs.”

RELATED: 25 years after the last one, Teamsters approve strike against UPS

Among the union’s demands are higher pay, improvements to driver safety, an end to required overtime days and establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a full holiday.

The union gave UPS until the end of June to deliver a tentative contract or the union would present its final offer. UPS responded at the time that it remains “at the table, ready to negotiate.”

But on Wednesday, Teamsters reiterated that a strike was “imminent,” claiming that UPS refused to give them a last, best, and final offer, essentially walking away from the bargaining table.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

Atlanta News First reached out to UPS, who responded with the following statement:

The UPS Teamsters contract, which expires July 31, covers more than 340,000 employees. Teamsters have repeatedly stated they would not work beyond the contract’s expiration date. No other negotiation plans have been announced.

Now, union workers are expected to move forward and vote on an agreement before a planned strike deadline on Aug. 1.

If the strike were to happen, it would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history, scrambling supply chains and impacting home deliveries for millions of customers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

