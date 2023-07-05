How you can receive free Botox by donating blood

Submit Photos/Videos
Donors will receive Botox valued at over $100 at any Shepeard Blood Drive from July 5 to July 7.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In partnership with Southern Dermatology, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering a botox treatment for people that donate blood before July 7.

The center is having a blood drive at Southern Dermatology on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will receive Botox valued at over $100 at any Shepeard Blood Drive from July 5 to July 7.

Not only is this a unique strategy, but it also shows how desperate they are for blood.

Today we’ll talk to Shepeard Community Blood Center and Southern Dermatology about what they’re seeing and how they came up with this idea.

Shepeard Community Blood Center officials say they are doing this to highlight the most challenging week of the year for blood donations. Officials say historically, the week of July Fourth is one of the most critical times for the local blood supply.

“In what would normally be a very stressful week, Southern Dermatology is turning frowns upside down – both literally and figuratively,” says Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “We are very grateful for this partnership and their generosity.”

Shepeard has donor centers in Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Aiken, and Dublin open for the event.

Donors must meet donor and patient eligibility requirements to qualify for the free Botox.

