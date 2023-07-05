Talent on full display as pool play continues at Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with the best high school basketball players in the country putting on a show for fans, scouts, NBA stars, and everyone in attendance at Nike Peach Jam.

Despite a determined performance by Grovetown’s Derrion Reid, Team Thad lost to the PSA Cardinals, 70-68.

This loss drops Team Thad to 0-2 on pool play to this point. Pool play continues Wednesday before the main tournament begins on Thursday.

Peach Jam is held at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta.

Click HERE to find the full schedule of games for the rest of the week.

