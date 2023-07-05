Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Talent on full display as pool play continues at Peach Jam

Despite a determined performance by Grovetown’s Derrion Reid, Team Thad lost to the PSA Cardinals, 70-68.
By Daniel Booth
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with the best high school basketball players in the country putting on a show for fans, scouts, NBA stars, and everyone in attendance at Nike Peach Jam.

MORE PEACH JAM:

Despite a determined performance by Grovetown’s Derrion Reid, Team Thad lost to the PSA Cardinals, 70-68.

This loss drops Team Thad to 0-2 on pool play to this point. Pool play continues Wednesday before the main tournament begins on Thursday.

Peach Jam is held at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta.

Click HERE to find the full schedule of games for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies seek suspect in aggravated assault

Latest News

Peach Jam 2023, Riverview Park, North Augusta
Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta
Soon-to-be Senior Derrion Reid
Dreams of future basketball stars come true at Peach Jam
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
PGA Tour sending 2 executives to Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts
A few athletes from Richmond County, Columbia County, and other parts of the CSRA joined.
Grovetown hosts AAU Track & Field Regional Championship