South Carolina prepares for presidential visit this week

Biden will travel to South Carolina on Thursday, almost a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Marine Corps graduates in Parris Island.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - President Joe Biden will travel to South Carolina on Thursday.

Few details are being released of the visit, but we know he’ll deliver remarks in the Columbia area. The visit will reportedly span late morning through midday.

Republican presidential hopefuls have visited the state for weeks with the most recent being former President Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally in Pickens on Saturday.

Other Republican hopefuls visiting the state include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came to North Augusta.

The visits are setting up the state to become a battleground in a crowded Republican field.

South Carolina also factors to be an important state for Democrats.

In February, Democrats approved a reordering of their 2024 presidential primaries by replacing Iowa with South Carolina.

Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary in 2020 after dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second-place finish in Nevada.

The shake-up is meant to empower Black and other minority voters.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

