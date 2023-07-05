Protect yourself during mosquito season in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now that we’re in the thick of summer and have had periods of heavy rain, mosquitoes are a concern across the CSRA.

Believe it or not, mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About a week ago, the CDC issued an alert of locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, saying five patients were being treated and are improving.

“Humans have been at war with mosquitoes for literally millennia,” said Conor McMeniman, with Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

Mosquito-spread diseases kill 700,000 people around the world.

In summer, they’re out in full force, but you can help cut the risk.

“I think people should begin to take precautions, and what I mean by taking precaution is making sure you don’t have anything in your yard holding water,” said Georgia health expert James Davis.

That’s important because mosquitoes breed in water.

“What you can also do is you can eliminate breeding habitats. Like I said, old tires, metal cans in your yard, ceramic flower pots. Yeah, check your gutters. If your gutters are clogged when it rains, it’s going to hold water, perfectly perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Pool covers, stuff like that,” Davis said.

He also said to wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when you’re outside in the early morning or in the evening, when mosquitoes are most active.

“That limits target areas where mosquitoes can land on your body,” Davis said.

McMeniman suggests using insect repellent.

“Those containing active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, are really wonderful synthetic ingredients that ward away mosquitoes,” McMeniman said.

McMeniman studies the attraction of mosquitoes to humans. He says that while the insects are tiny, they have a powerful sense of smell and can track chemical signatures the human body emits through our breath and skin odor.

“Some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, and we think a large part of the reason for this is the way that we smell to different mosquito species,” he said.

