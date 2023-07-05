Local moms are stepping in to stop cycle of gun deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun deaths have been an issue in the CSRA for a while now, and they’re not slowing down.

More than 100 people have been killed in a surge of violence – mostly gun-related deaths – across the CSRA since April 2022 .

We see a multitude of shootings involving people ages 19 and below – some fatal and some non-fatal.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Hallie Turner is talking with Ellie Benson and Ashley Siler of Moms Demand Action, plus the family of Kevin Coatney, who was gunned down on Jan. 30, 2022, in a parking lot while leaving Club 706. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

In 2022, 10 children in the region ages 17 and under were killed by a gun. We are only halfway through 2023 and four children have already been shot and killed.

The most recent one is 4-year-old Phoenix Daniels, who accidentally shot herself with her dad’s unsecured gun . Charges against him have been upgraded to murder , we learned Wednesday.

On average, more than 1,800 people die by guns in Georgia on a yearly basis.

The state is No. 47 in the country for strength of gun laws.



Gun violence costs Georgia $23.9 billion each year, but families pay the price in pain.

That’s why Ellie Benson and Ashley Siler brought Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety organization, to Augusta.

Siler says they fight for public safety measures, hold meetings and offer programs for common-sense gun education.

Their top program is safe gun storage, to avoid having accidents like what just happened to Phoenix.

They are out in the community, talking to teens who have the ability to change the future and how they approach situations so that lives aren’t lost.

And talking to parents on how to put away guns so that they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

