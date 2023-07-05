Heat brings danger to tipping point among Augusta’s homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past 30 days, temperatures have been on the rise, and that’s brought extreme heath risks to people experiencing homelessness.

Now that school is out, shelters that house families with children are almost full.

So, what resources are available?

While the need for resources such as reusable water bottles and water in general is increasing, homeless shelters are still pointing people the city’s cooling centers if they’re looking to cool off.

At the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, check-in is at 4 in the afternoon and people have to leave in the morning. So if you’re looking for a cool place before that, the city’s cooling centers are your best bet.

“The goal is not for you to stay in the shelter right at the Center of Hope; the goal is to get you back on your feet,” said Maj. Jonathan Raymer with the Salvation Army.

Water is a hot commodity.

Compass for Hope, which helps Augusta’s homeless population, is begging for donations. The group is down to its last few cases of water, as it’s started passing out more bottles per person.

“Our average is about 150 people each Sunday, so giving away about 200-300 bottles of water each Sunday makes a big stack of water all of a sudden disappear pretty quick,” said Mike Garrison, executive director of the organization.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is also directing people to the city’s cooling centers.

Bethany Trapp, program coordinator at the Marion Barnes Assessment Referral Center, said Augusta’s homelessness task force is in the early stages of a new water supplying program.

“The idea is for them to drink the water, cool down, but then also have that resource that they desperately need because sometimes they don’t know where they need to go,” Trapp said.

