Have you seen this missing 21-year-old in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Cecelia Lee was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Monroe. She was possibly driven back to Augusta and dropped off on Cougar Drive, deputies said.

She’s known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road, Cougar Drive and Nellie Drive.

It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing, but authorities released a photo of her and described her as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

