Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing 21-year-old in Augusta?

Elizabeth Cecelia Lee
Elizabeth Cecelia Lee(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Cecelia Lee was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Monroe. She was possibly driven back to Augusta and dropped off on Cougar Drive, deputies said.

She’s known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road, Cougar Drive and Nellie Drive.

It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing, but authorities released a photo of her and described her as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this summer
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when it went...
1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash
Deangela Palmer
Richmond County deputies look for woman wanted in kidnapping

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
South Carolina prepares for presidential visit this week
Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down
Botox syringe
How you can receive free Botox by donating blood
Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: What to do when inheriting a home