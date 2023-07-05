Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown dad charged with murder after girl dies after shooting herself

By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The charges of the father of the 4-year-old girl who died after shooting herself with her father’s gun have been updated.

Daveon Malik Daniels, 24, is now charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a machine gun, according to inmate bookings.

Phoenix Daniels died at an Augusta hospital, according to the Columbia County Coroner’s Office.

She’d been there fighting for her life since the May 29 shooting in Grovetown.

Phoenix Daniels, 4.
Phoenix Daniels, 4.(WRDW)

After she died, the Grovetown Police Department said upgraded charges were expected.

Police said the gun had been converted to fully automatic, and the father had placed it on the floor near his daughter at their apartment on Sterlington Drive.

