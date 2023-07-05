Fallen tree on fire blocks road in Graniteville, no injuries
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Fire Department is on scene of a tree on fire blocking a roadway, putting other structures in danger, officials say.
Dispatch confirms responders are still working to put out the flames and move the tree at 6:25 a.m. in front of 109 Church Street.
The accident has not caused any injuries at this time, according to officials.
Avoid this road until it is cleared.
