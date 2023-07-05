Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery

Aaron Montel Askew, 28.
Aaron Montel Askew, 28.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Aaron Montel Askew, 28, is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at Conklin Avenue and Conklin Lane on Monday, according to the agency.

Officials say Askew does have active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

MORE | Burke County inmate accused of attacking jailers, grabbing stun gun

If you have any information on Askew, contact Investigator Alex Haskins at (706) 821-1078 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Deputies are also looking for Deangela Palmer, 29, in reference to a kidnapping incident that occurred on June 28 on the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies seek suspect in aggravated assault

Latest News

Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
The county says it expects 12,000 people to come out for the fireworks.
Boom! in the Park brings big crowd to Columbia County
Ceremony honors Augusta’s ties to Declaration of Independence