Deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Aaron Montel Askew, 28, is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at Conklin Avenue and Conklin Lane on Monday, according to the agency.

Officials say Askew does have active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Askew, contact Investigator Alex Haskins at (706) 821-1078 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Deputies are also looking for Deangela Palmer, 29, in reference to a kidnapping incident that occurred on June 28 on the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle.

