Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Typical July heat, humidity and late day storms through this weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be seasonably hot again today with enough sun early in the day to get highs into the lower to middle 90s, then scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. Showers are possible anytime in the afternoon, although the greatest chance will be after 6 p.m. as an upper level disturbance passes over the region. There is a low marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today along with a low flash flood risk for minor flooding issues in low-lying areas and usual trouble spots.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Very little change is expected Thursday through the weekend with a 30 to 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day and high temperatures near average (94°) in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will make it feel more like about 100°-103° each afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this summer
According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when it went...
1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash
Deangela Palmer
Richmond County deputies look for woman wanted in kidnapping

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the forecast for Augusta, Aiken and all of the CSRA.
07/04/2023 6PM Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the forecast for Augusta, Aiken and all of the CSRA.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
RAIN CHANCES & HEAT
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Fourth of July holiday forecast for Augusta,...
7/03/2023 Monday Evening Weather Update