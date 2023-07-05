Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be seasonably hot again today with enough sun early in the day to get highs into the lower to middle 90s, then scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening. Showers are possible anytime in the afternoon, although the greatest chance will be after 6 p.m. as an upper level disturbance passes over the region. There is a low marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today along with a low flash flood risk for minor flooding issues in low-lying areas and usual trouble spots.

Very little change is expected Thursday through the weekend with a 30 to 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day and high temperatures near average (94°) in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will make it feel more like about 100°-103° each afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates!

