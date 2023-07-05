Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into tonight as an upper level disturbance passes over the region. There is a low marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today along with a low flash flood risk for minor flooding issues in low-lying areas and usual trouble spots. Rain will come to an end across the CSRA overnight. Lows will drop to the low and mid-70s by early Thursday.

Thursday is trending slightly drier than the past few as an upper level ridge develops over the CSRA. Temperatures will be hot and reach the low to mid-90s in the afternoon - feel like temperatures will be near 100. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A weak front will move into the region Friday and bring a better opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be hot again in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Some storms could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas.

The weak front from Friday will stall over the region this weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning should be dry with muggy morning lows in the mid-70s. Storm chances this weekend will be highest in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

