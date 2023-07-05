CSRA pet shelters brace for runaways scared by fireworks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fourth of July is over, but our local animal shelters are busier than ever.

Every year, shelters see an uptick in admissions right after the holiday – mostly from pets running away when they were scared by fireworks.

One source says 40% of dogs have a noise related phobia, so fireworks are a real trigger.

Nicole McKenzie’s dog Luna is one of the pets that ran away this Fourth of July.

McKenzie was getting ready for bed and let her two dogs out in the back yard, thinking it was too early for fireworks.

“We let the dogs out. Of course, people make mistakes. It’s not so much right now of a search-and-rescue, um, you know, it’s just find out where she’s at and just put her to peace,” McKenzie said.

When McKenzie realized Luna was missing, she walked up and down the streets of her neighborhood, knocking on doors and looking for the dog. She stayed out searching until 3 a.m.

“Nobody has seen her,” McKenzie said.

Experts say if you find a missing pet, you should call your local animal shelter first.

Make it clear that it is a dog that you have found and not your own dog that you are surrendering, and take a photo of the animal and post it on any social media you can think of.

If you have pets, keep a watch on them and make sure their information and microchips are updated.

McKenzie says she just wants to know where Luna is, or what happened to her.

“If someone was to have hit her and they feel bad, I would not be mad,” McKenzie said. “I just want to know … where she’s at.”

