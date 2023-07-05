Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CSRA pet shelters brace for runaways scared by fireworks

Every year, shelters see an uptick in admissions right after July Fourth – mostly from pets running away when they were scared by fireworks.
By Emma Ellis
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fourth of July is over, but our local animal shelters are busier than ever.

Every year, shelters see an uptick in admissions right after the holiday – mostly from pets running away when they were scared by fireworks.

One source says 40% of dogs have a noise related phobia, so fireworks are a real trigger.

Nicole McKenzie’s dog Luna is one of the pets that ran away this Fourth of July.

MORE | Protect yourself during mosquito season in the CSRA

McKenzie was getting ready for bed and let her two dogs out in the back yard, thinking it was too early for fireworks.

“We let the dogs out. Of course, people make mistakes. It’s not so much right now of a search-and-rescue, um, you know, it’s just find out where she’s at and just put her to peace,” McKenzie said.

When McKenzie realized Luna was missing, she walked up and down the streets of her neighborhood, knocking on doors and looking for the dog. She stayed out searching until 3 a.m.

“Nobody has seen her,” McKenzie said.

Experts say if you find a missing pet, you should call your local animal shelter first.

MORE | It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business

Make it clear that it is a dog that you have found and not your own dog that you are surrendering, and take a photo of the animal and post it on any social media you can think of.

If you have pets, keep a watch on them and make sure their information and microchips are updated.

McKenzie says she just wants to know where Luna is, or what happened to her.

“If someone was to have hit her and they feel bad, I would not be mad,” McKenzie said. “I just want to know … where she’s at.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...
Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this summer
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
Store closing signs
Augusta Exchange losing another big store as chain to shut down
According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when it went...
1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash

Latest News

What the Tech: Should you charge your phone while you’re sleeping?
What to do if fireworks scared your pet away
How Compass for Hope fills community need
Salvation Army, Augusta
Heat brings danger to tipping point among Augusta’s homeless