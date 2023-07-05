Submit Photos/Videos
Beach proposal saved after community member, Myrtle Beach police help find ring in the sand

Myrtle Beach proposal saved by officers and a local with a metal detector
Myrtle Beach proposal saved by officers and a local with a metal detector(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The perfect proposal on a beautiful Grand Strand beach was the plan for one man from Tennessee, but accidentally losing the ring along the way was not.

On Saturday evening, a man was preparing to propose to his girlfriend on the beach when he discovered the ring was no longer in his pocket. He said they had been taking photos in different places along the beach and when they got to the final location where he was intending to propose the ring was gone.

He flagged down Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol officers to tell them about the lost engagement ring. PFC John Lively, PFC Sean Owens and PFC Zachary Stashick quickly began searching the last known locations.

PFC Shon McCluskey and K9 Goggles also showed up to use the incident as a training exercise for Goggles.

While searching, a community member overheard what was going on and offered to assist with a metal detector. Shortly after searching with the detector, the ring was located and returned to the man to continue his proposal.

She said yes!

