Atlanta mayor blames ‘anarchists’ for vandalism against police

“These individuals are anarchists. They want to destroy,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A combined $15,000 reward has been announced for information into “targeted attacks” carried out against police facilities over the weekend.

During a news conference held Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned a series of violent acts that left several police vehicles significantly damaged.

“These individuals are anarchists. They want to destroy,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

On Saturday at around 2:15 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze in the parking deck area of the current Atlanta Police Training Academy, located on the 1000 block of South Side Industrial Park.

Photos show significant damage to eight APD motorcycles and the surrounding area. APD later discovered “incendiary devices,” or objects used to start fires, prompting an investigation into possible arson.

That same night, police said another precinct was targeted. The Pathforce Precinct, located on the 800 block of Memorial Drive in southwest Atlanta, sits about six miles from the training academy. Three other Atlanta Police Department vehicles were found damaged.

“We believe the intent was to set those vehicles on fire as well,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “A citizen observed the criminal acts in progress and actually interrupted the crime.”

Chief Schierbaum went on to call the incidents “an attack on every neighborhood that this department protects and every visitor that comes to our city to enjoy Atlanta.”

It comes as tension builds over the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility in DeKalb County. Atlanta police suggested that the crimes carried out at the precincts, in addition to at least three others committed against contractors for the training enter, were done in protest of development efforts.

The FBI, ATF, and GBI are leading the investigation into the weekend incidents involving APD facilities. Atlanta Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, with an additional $5,000 coming from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“When you engage in violence, you put others in harms way. So let me be clear. You will not do that in our city without repercussions,” Mayor Dickens said.

