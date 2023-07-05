Alligator involved in July 4th attack did not show signs of being fed by humans

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) released the necropsy results for an alligator that killed a Hilton Head Island woman on the 4th of July.

According to SCDNR, the nearly 10-foot male alligator did not show any signs that it had been recently fed by humans.

The gator was captured and euthanized after killing a woman in the Spanish Wells community on Tuesday morning.

Holly Jenkins, 69, was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive. First responders tried to get to the woman, but her body was being guarded by an alligator.

SCDNR said initial information from the scene was that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked.

An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday for Jenkins. The Beaufort County coroner said results will not likely be available until Thursday morning.

SCDNR said nearly any body of water in the Lowcountry could have alligators living in it.

This alligator activity chart from SCDNR shows that alligators are ending mating season and are in nesting season.

(SC DNR)

SCDNR has some tips to help keep you safe.

  • Never feed alligators. It’s illegal and teaches alligators to associate humans with food.
  • Avoid swimming or playing in areas where alligators are living.
  • Keep pets out of the water if alligators are present.
  • And finally, do not approach alligators.

DNR says the best thing to do is simply keep your distance and leave them alone if possible.

If you feel like an alligator is causing problems or might be a danger to others, please click here to find the phone number to report the alligator to DNR in your region.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

