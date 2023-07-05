Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after Washington County vehicle crash, 2nd on July Fourth

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left one person dead and others with serious injuries on the Fourth of July, officials say.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 2 p.m., the vehicle crash happened on Highway 15 North near Plantation Drive.

According to authorities, the Mayview Road and Ridge Road were completely blocked off, but have been cleared as of 6:12 a.m.

We’ve reached out to the Washington County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

This is the second fatal crash that happened on the Fourth of July, the first was early in Bamberg, South Carolina.

