Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help is searching for a man accused of aggravated assault.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Garduno, 45, is wanted in connection to aggravated assault that occurred on June 26 on the 1900 block of Harvest Point Way.

Garduno was last seen traveling in an early 2000′s model gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 151 pounds.

He is known to frequent the area of the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

Garduno is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Garduno, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

