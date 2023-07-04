Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault

Dalton Garduno, 45
Dalton Garduno, 45(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help is searching for a man accused of aggravated assault.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Garduno, 45, is wanted in connection to aggravated assault that occurred on June 26 on the 1900 block of Harvest Point Way.

Garduno was last seen traveling in an early 2000′s model gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

MORE | Man charged in connection to structure fire on Furys Ferry

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 151 pounds.

He is known to frequent the area of the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

Garduno is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Garduno, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

