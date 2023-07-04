Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies look for woman wanted in kidnapping

Deangela Palmer, 29
Deangela Palmer, 29(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a woman accused of cruelty to children in the first degree and kidnapping.

Deangela Palmer, 29, is wanted in reference to a kidnapping incident that occurred on June 28 on the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle.

She is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 169 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Palmer, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

