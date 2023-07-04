Rain or shine, Boom in the Park will continue on in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County and Columbia County are preparing for huge crowds for fireworks celebrations Tuesday night.

Evans Towne Center will be packed with people for Boom in the Park.

Organizers say the show will go on at the annual Boom in The Park at Evans Town Center Park, rain or shine.

This year they’re expecting around 12,000 people to come out and enjoy the fireworks.

“This is a meaningful day, coming up tomorrow and hopefully we celebrate it,” said Columbia County resident Mr. McFallan.

Organizers say they’re celebrating no matter the forecast.

Columbia County Events Manager Janet Wheatley said: “Rain is a bad word when you do events. I think we’ll be good once the event takes off. So we’re all on go for tomorrow.”

You can expect fireworks, food vendors, performances by the Kevin Mack Band and Whiskey Run, and new this year- more safety measures for you and your family.

“As you can see out in the park, we have this emergency access lane that we’ve created and that’s just for our public safety, EMS or the sheriff’s department or park staff that may need to access, um, someone out here in the park,” said Wheatley.

The access lane stretches across the grassy area at the park, giving EMS providers quick access to you.

Wheatley says they hope they don’t have to use it, but they think this addition will be helpful, especially in the heat.

Preparations also include shutting down parking lots and roads near the park to use the space for food vendors and extra walkways.

For families like the McFallan family, it helps make for safe memories and a fun holiday.

“It’s a beautiful thing. Me celebrating with my kids, like, it’s meaningful memories. That’s what it’s about. 4th of July, every year is a memory,” said McFallan.

Everything kicks off on Tuesday at 5 p.m. but road closures started on Monday night on Evans Town Center Boulevard.

Closures will stretch to Antebellum Way as well and you can also expect the playground parking lot and parking behind the stage to be closed too.

Parking will be available at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

