Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta

Peach Jam isn’t just big in the basketball community. It’s also a huge economic driver in the CSRA, thanks to the influx of people.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peach Jam is in full swing, but with a difference this year: It’s spanning the Fourth of July.

Despite the holiday, it’s business as usual for the youth basketball players who are participating.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Taylor Martin is in North Augusta for Peach Jam, exploring what it means to spend July Fourth on the court. Look for updates here in WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

But it’s a special way to spend the day for not just the 1,700 players and their coaches, but also the organizers and roughly 100 volunteers who help make sure the players from across the country are fed.

It also could mean a different type of holiday for businesses in town who benefit from the influx of visitors who pump $6 million into the local economy.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
An American flag
Augusta veterans celebrate Fourth, raise funds for a good cause
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Ga. wardens keep an eye on boaters for Fourth