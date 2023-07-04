Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peach Jam is in full swing , but with a difference this year: It’s spanning the Fourth of July.

Despite the holiday, it’s business as usual for the youth basketball players who are participating.

Taylor Martin is in North Augusta for Peach Jam, exploring what it means to spend July Fourth on the court.

But it’s a special way to spend the day for not just the 1,700 players and their coaches, but also the organizers and roughly 100 volunteers who help make sure the players from across the country are fed.

It also could mean a different type of holiday for businesses in town who benefit from the influx of visitors who pump $6 million into the local economy.

