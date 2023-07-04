Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash

By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead on the Fourth of July.

Troopers say on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., a single vehicle was involved in the accident on Farrells Road at Zig Zag Landing, six miles west of Bamberg.

According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when the driver went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver died on the scene, according to officials.

We’ve reached out to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

