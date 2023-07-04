One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead following an alligator attack on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community for a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course around 9:28 a.m.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive. First responders tried to get to the woman but her body was being guarded by an alligator.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the nearly 10-foot male alligator was eventually removed and was euthanized.

DNR said initial information from the scene was that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked.

A woman who lives just down the street says her two dogs encountered an alligator themselves very recently.

“We were on a golf cart ride the other day with the dogs and not five feet away from us was a huge alligator. You just have to be aware of your surroundings, understand they live here, this is their territory, and respect that fact that you need to stay away,” Michelle Cheadle said.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine the official cause of death.

SCDNR said nearly any body of water in the Lowcountry could have alligators living in it.

This alligator activity chart from SCDNR shows that alligators are ending mating season and are in nesting season.

(SC DNR)

SCDNR has some tips to help keep you safe.

  • Never feed alligators. It’s illegal and teaches alligators to associate humans with food.
  • Avoid swimming or playing in areas where alligators are living.
  • Keep pets out of the water if alligators are present.
  • And finally, do not approach alligators.

DNR says the best thing to do is simply keep your distance and leave them alone if possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

According to officials, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on Farrells Road when it went...

1 dead after Bamberg County Fourth of July crash

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Troopers say on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., a single vehicle was involved in the accident on Farrells Road at Zig Zag Landing, six miles west of Bamberg.

News

Ceremony pays tribute to Revolutionary ancestors

Updated: 18 minutes ago
On July Fourth, an Augusta ceremony was held to honor Georgia’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Local

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for...

Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this Fourth

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By William Rioux
Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers are out there this to make sure folks enjoy the water safely.

Local

If you’re planning to use a smartphone, you probably know how it’s going to turn out. Not so...

What the Tech: How to capture fireworks on your phone

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jamey Tucker
Fireworks are some of the most difficult things to capture with a smartphone camera. Here are some tips for capturing the best possible photos and videos.

Latest News

News

What the Tech: How to capture fireworks on your phone

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Signers monument ceremony on July 4, 2023, in Augusta.

Ceremony honors Augusta’s ties to Declaration of Independence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Sellers
Georgia had three signers of the Declaration of Independence, and one of those signers was form right here in Augusta.

Local

Early in the day, the stage was ready for the downtown Augusta July Fourth celebration.

Downtown Augusta ready for Fourth of July fun tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Dickherber
July Fourth festivities get underway in the evening, but organizers have spent the day getting ready for them in Augusta and elsewhere.

Local

The Splatter Place in North Augusta

It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Volk
A new North Augusta business lets you splatter all kinds of glow in the dark paint. Before they officially open on Thursday, we checked it out.

Local

Peach Jam 2023, Riverview Park, North Augusta

Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Martin
Peach Jam is in full swing, but with a difference this year: The popular North Augusta event is spanning the Fourth of July.

Local

An American flag

Augusta veterans celebrate Fourth, raise funds for a good cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Craig Allison
Along with celebrating the country Tuesday, some of Augusta’s veterans are fundraising with their own barbecue in south Augusta.