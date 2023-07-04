Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Collier
Deputies searching for man considered armed and dangerous
Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta
Laura Taylor
Richmond County woman wanted in aggravated assault, exploitation
Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County school leaders reschedule public meetings for millage rate

Latest News

Organizers say the show will go on at the annual Boom in The Park at Evans Town Center Park.
Rain or shine, Boom in the Park will continue on in Evans
USC Aiken
Local college student speaks on big changes coming to FASFA program
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say