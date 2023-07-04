Local college student speaks on big changes coming to FASFA program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The government has announced some changes to the Federal Student Aid Program, also known as FASFA.

Starting in the 2024 and 2025 school years, FASFA will reduce the number of questions asked from 108 to 36, increase aid eligibility for single parents, and more.

We spoke to a student at the University of South Carolina Aiken about how they feel about some of these changes.

“I think it was very much needed. The application itself was long and tedious and it really prevented a lot of students from submitting an application,” said Skydasia Luchie.

The new application launched in December, and nationally as of March. Estimates show a 5 percent increase in applications.

“In the previous years, it was very overwhelming completing the application because of the various questions and the number of questions,” said Luchie.

From 108 questions whittled down to 36, one of the questions that are being changed is the expected family contribution.

“I felt that was a little ambiguous because I didn’t have any family contributions,” said Luchie.

Now, they’re changing the way they calculate that. But some critics worry the changes will hurt some groups.

Now, FAFSA focuses on wealth more than income. For example, if your family owns a farm, they consider all the land an asset.

Also, families with multiple kids in college will probably see less money than before, but they’re hoping across the board, the positive changes outweigh the negatives.

“I remember filling out this application and staring at the computer for hours trying to you know, understand the terminology and what they were asking of me,” said Luchie.

The overall goal is to make it simpler for many years to come.

Students in poverty will also see a bigger benefit. Pell Grants are jumping from a maximum benefit of $4,000 to $7,000 per student.

