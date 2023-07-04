Lidl North Augusta closes due to slow business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lidl grocery store in North Augusta will be closing its doors due to the underperformance of the location.

After a thorough review of the performance of the store network, the business made the difficult decision to close the store in North Augusta located at 417 East Martintown Road, Chandler Spivey, Lidl’s senior manager of communications, confirms.

Spivey says, “This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”

The store is set to be closing on July 16.

“We appreciate the contributions team members in North Augusta have made and want them to be part of our growing network of stores. We are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area and are working closely with them on the transition,” Spivey says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.