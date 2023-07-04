It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandy Gunsolus and her husband are bringing something new to the area.

They’re preparing to open The Splatter Place in North Augusta.

“We are really excited to bring this to the CSRA,” Gunsolus said. “It is something that you don’t have to have any artistic ability whatsoever, just have fun.”

GRAND OPENING:

The Splatter Place will have its grand opening at 2 p.m. Thursday at 614 E. Martintown Road, Suite C, in North Augusta.

She got the idea after taking her family to a similar place in Texas.

“And I just saw the face of my grandson and my kid and just having so much fun at something like this, and I was like, ‘We have nothing like this here,’” she said.

So they set out to bring something like it to our area.

Inside their business, you’ll find a room with blacklights where you can splatter all kinds of glow-in-the-dark paint.

Gunsolus says you can splatter paint canvases, clothing, yourself, your friends or your family.

Basically anything in the room is fair game.

Before you try it, she says it’s important to watch what you wear. Wearing nice clothes might be a bad idea.

“You will get messy in here,” she said, ‘but that’s part of the fun.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.