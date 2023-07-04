Ga. officers arresting violators of Ga. boating laws this Fourth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that July Fourth is here and the weather is sweltering, many CSRA residents are out on the lake to enjoy the holiday – but law enforcement officers are out there to make sure folks do it safely.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are watching for people operating a boat under the influence and violating other safety laws, including a new one for wakeboarders or wake surfers.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Will Rioux is out on the water today with Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers who are enforcing the law and looking for problems. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boater fatalities, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

That’s why leading up to the Fourth, Georgia officers conducted major crackdown.

In fact, several people were arrested over the past few days and booked into Columbia County jail, including:

A 29-year-old man arrested Sunday on suspicion of operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A 41-year-old man arrested Saturday on suspicion of operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vessel within 11 feet of the shoreline and towing a skier without a spotter or mirror.

A 26-year-old man arrested Sunday on suspicion of operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to obey regulatory markers.

A 60-year-old man arrested Sunday on suspicion operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to obey regulatory markers.

The tragedies that result from these boating under the influence incidents are “100% preventable,” said Col. Thomas Barnard, director of DNR’s law enforcement division.

In Georgia, it’s illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Under the new wakeboarding law that took effect Saturday, any boat creating a wake that can be surfed needs to stay 200 feet from any moored vessel, wharf, dock, pier, piling or bridge structure or abutment. They also have to stray from any shoreline adjacent to a full-time or part-time residence, public park, public beach, public swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public-use area.

That’s for the safety of people on shore or close to it.

New wakeboarding law takes effect July 1

Wake-surfing and wakeboarding are also now prohibited between sunset and sunrise, and riders engaging in towed watersports have to wear a flotation device.

Officers are enforcing that new law plus a previously existing 100-foot rule for other vessels moving on the water.

South Carolina has had the same restrictions for a year now, plus the Palmetto State requires watercraft operators born after July 1, 2007, to complete a boater education course.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for violators of boating laws. (WRDW/WAGT)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.