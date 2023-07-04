Dreams of local basketball star come true to Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Nike Peach Jam is every high school basketball fan’s dream.

Between the competition between the players, the atmosphere the fans create with every trip down the floor, and the players trying to make a name for themselves in front of some important people- it doesn’t get much better.

Young ballers from all over the country travel to North Augusta every year to have the chance to show up and ball out in front of college and NBA scouts, as well as the NBA stars who are affiliated with this event in one way or another.

Events like Peach Jam give these kids a chance to make a good impression and maybe one day carve out a future in the pros.

Grovetown High School Head Coach Darren Douglas is one of the many people who love having Peach Jam so close to home.

“You ain’t got to go to Atlanta or go to some super big city, you’re right here. It’s just a car ride to come and watch it. So, I think it’s awesome man. I think it’s great. I help kids with their dreams. I just think it’s great and I hope it stays here,” said Douglas.

Soon-to-be Senior Derrion Reid is playing for Team Thad this year.

According to ESPN, Reid is the 15th overall prospect in the class of 2024.

Reid’s first game of this year Peach Jam was against Drive Nation, and in a game that went back and forth throughout, Team Thad came up short by one- 66 to 65.

We caught up with Reid after the game to find out why playing in Peach Jam means so much to him.

“When I was growing up, I came here all the time with my grandad, and I’ve just been dreaming about it ever since,” said Reid. “Just know that we’ve still got a way to go. Even though we came this far, we’ve got to finish it out strong. Knowing that the hard work we’ve put in, it’s been playing off, but it needs to keep paying off and we need to keep going hard.”

As pool play continues, Reid and Team Thad’s next game is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

