Downtown Augusta ready for Fourth of July fun tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta’s July Fourth celebration gets underway at 5 p.m., and organizers have spent all day getting set up for it.

It will take place at the Augusta Common, the open park and festival grounds at 836 Reynolds St. downtown.

Starting at 5 p.m., the fun will in include live music, food trucks an area for kids and other activities.

Ealy in the day, downtown Augusta was ready for the July Fourth celebration. (WRDW/WAGT)

The fireworks show will be viewable from the park starting around 9:15 p.m.

With the fireworks launching from the Savannah River levee, there was a lot of work going on there throughout the day Tuesday, with some stairways blocked off with barricades and yellow tape.

In Columbia County

Another big July Fourth celebration, Boom in the Park, is planned at Evans Towne Center.

Organizers say the show will go on rain or shine , with around 12,000 people expected.

Participants can expect fireworks, food vendors, performances by the Kevin Mack Band and Whiskey Run.

Everything kicks off at 5 p.m., but road closures started on Monday night on Evans Town Center Boulevard.

Closures will stretch to Antebellum Way as well and you can also expect the playground parking lot and parking behind the stage to be closed too.

Parking will be available at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Elsewhere

