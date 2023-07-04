Downtown Augusta ready for Fourth of July fun tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta’s July Fourth celebration gets underway at 5 p.m., and organizers have spent all day getting set up for it.
It will take place at the Augusta Common, the open park and festival grounds at 836 Reynolds St. downtown.
Starting at 5 p.m., the fun will in include live music, food trucks an area for kids and other activities.
The fireworks show will be viewable from the park starting around 9:15 p.m.
With the fireworks launching from the Savannah River levee, there was a lot of work going on there throughout the day Tuesday, with some stairways blocked off with barricades and yellow tape.
In Columbia County
Another big July Fourth celebration, Boom in the Park, is planned at Evans Towne Center.
Organizers say the show will go on rain or shine, with around 12,000 people expected.
Participants can expect fireworks, food vendors, performances by the Kevin Mack Band and Whiskey Run.
Everything kicks off at 5 p.m., but road closures started on Monday night on Evans Town Center Boulevard.
Closures will stretch to Antebellum Way as well and you can also expect the playground parking lot and parking behind the stage to be closed too.
Parking will be available at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.
Elsewhere
- A Fourth of July celebration will begin at 7 a.m., at the Village of Woodside in Aiken.
- Fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. at the Story Mill Road Baptist Church, 4684 Story Mill Road in Hephzibah.
- The Partridge Inn will be hosting an Independence Day rooftop party. Tickets are required.
- The Augusta GreenJackets will host Independence Day festivities with fireworks from 6-11 p.m. at SRP during their game.
