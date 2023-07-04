Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Downtown Augusta ready for Fourth of July fun tonight

Early in the day, the stage was ready for the downtown Augusta July Fourth celebration.
Early in the day, the stage was ready for the downtown Augusta July Fourth celebration.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta’s July Fourth celebration gets underway at 5 p.m., and organizers have spent all day getting set up for it.

It will take place at the Augusta Common, the open park and festival grounds at 836 Reynolds St. downtown.

Starting at 5 p.m., the fun will in include live music, food trucks an area for kids and other activities.

Ealy in the day, downtown Augusta was ready for the July Fourth celebration.
Ealy in the day, downtown Augusta was ready for the July Fourth celebration.(WRDW/WAGT)

The fireworks show will be viewable from the park starting around 9:15 p.m.

With the fireworks launching from the Savannah River levee, there was a lot of work going on there throughout the day Tuesday, with some stairways blocked off with barricades and yellow tape.

In Columbia County

Another big July Fourth celebration, Boom in the Park, is planned at Evans Towne Center.

Organizers say the show will go on rain or shine, with around 12,000 people expected.

Participants can expect fireworks, food vendors, performances by the Kevin Mack Band and Whiskey Run.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Everything kicks off at 5 p.m., but road closures started on Monday night on Evans Town Center Boulevard.

Closures will stretch to Antebellum Way as well and you can also expect the playground parking lot and parking behind the stage to be closed too.

Parking will be available at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Elsewhere

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Signers monument ceremony on July 4, 2023, in Augusta.
Ceremony honors Augusta’s ties to Declaration of Independence
The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
Peach Jam 2023, Riverview Park, North Augusta
Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta
An American flag
Augusta veterans celebrate Fourth, raise funds for a good cause