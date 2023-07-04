Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Tracking dangerous heat index values and afternoon/evening storm chances every day this week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For your Fourth of July expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine early in the day, then be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hit or miss thunderstorms will be a possibility through tonight so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any fireworks or events/activities planned for the 4th! There is a low marginal risk for severe weather today (1/5) and a low flash flood risk in place as well. The main threats with storms will be heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Late day storm chances, along with hot and humid conditions, stick around Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of storms and highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values look to stay closer to 100°.

The best chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms moves in toward the end of the week Thursday, Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in and stalls across our area. Highs will be a tad cooler and near average in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index values will also be a little lower in the upper 90s.

Tracking the threat for heavy downpours the next few days.
Tracking the threat for heavy downpours the next few days.(WRDW)

As of now, there is a low-level marginal risk for severe weather today and tomorrow and a low-level marginal flash flood risk for portions of the CSRA Today - Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess Parkway, Gordon Highway
Tammy Rabun
Missing Richmond County woman found after several months
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Fourth of July holiday forecast for Augusta,...
7/03/2023 Monday Evening Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Fourth of July holiday forecast for Augusta,...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
WEATHER HEADLINES
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
HEAT CONTINUES WITH RAIN CHANCES
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding