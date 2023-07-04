Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For your Fourth of July expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine early in the day, then be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hit or miss thunderstorms will be a possibility through tonight so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any fireworks or events/activities planned for the 4th! There is a low marginal risk for severe weather today (1/5) and a low flash flood risk in place as well. The main threats with storms will be heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail.

Late day storm chances, along with hot and humid conditions, stick around Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of storms and highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values look to stay closer to 100°.

The best chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms moves in toward the end of the week Thursday, Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in and stalls across our area. Highs will be a tad cooler and near average in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index values will also be a little lower in the upper 90s.

Tracking the threat for heavy downpours the next few days. (WRDW)

As of now, there is a low-level marginal risk for severe weather today and tomorrow and a low-level marginal flash flood risk for portions of the CSRA Today - Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates!

