Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue around the CSRA through around midnight, but most of the evening will be dry in any given location. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s to lower 90s through sunset falling into the middle 70s overnight with light winds from the southwest at 5 mph or less.

Temperatures will be seasonably hot again Wednesday with enough sun early in the day to get highs into the lower to middle 90s, then scattered thunderstorms will late in the day into the evening. Showers are possible anytime in the afternoon, although the greatest chance will be after 6 p.m. as an upper level disturbance passes over the region.

Very little change is expected Thursday through the weekend with a 30 to 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day and enough sun early in the day to help high temperatures climb to near the average high for this time of year of 94 degrees. Humidity will make it feel more like about 103 each afternoon.

