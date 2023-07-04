Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery

Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an employee. (KCAL, KCBS, LA VERNE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERNE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California are searching for robbers who stole $300,000 from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an employee.

Police are looking into whether it could be connected to another jewelry store heist from a few days ago.

Surveillance video from Rodeo Jewelers shows an explosion of glass as a white car plows through the front of the store.

It takes a few seconds for the four men inside to crawl out and start cracking the display cases open with hammers.

Then, for no apparent reason, the smash-and-grab robbery escalates into an assault as one of the men is seen on camera picking up a heavy chair and throwing it at the store owner.

The store owner reportedly suffered a head injury that required seven stitches.

“Oh my gosh, that’s such a bummer. I’m glad nothing worse happened,” said Jenny, a loyal customer who did not provide a last name.

Jenny is one of many people in the small community who are outraged that something so violent happened at the beloved family-run business.

“My friends and I are just praying that he just heals, not only physically but spiritually and mentally, everything they need just to come back and continue,” she said.

While smash and grabs are nothing new in Los Angeles, police said this type of crime is a bit of an anomaly in the town of La Verne.

“Group of people that are very coordinated, very focused in their effort,” said Cory Leeper with the La Verne Police Department. “There had to be some type of experience of direction on how to commit this crime.”

In fact, police are wondering if this is the same crew responsible for another smash-and-grab that happened nearby just two days before.

In that case, the robbers used pepper spray on the employees and left in a white Hyundai Elantra.

“It’s definitely a possibility. The M.O. is similar,” Leeper said.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“I hope they do catch the bad guys soon, like in five minutes,” Jenny said.

Police said the thieves left the white car inside the store and hopped into a sedan, believed to be a black Nissan Sentra with chrome and black custom rims.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies search for man wanted for aggravated assault
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Peach Jam 2023, Riverview Park, North Augusta
Peach Jam brings a different feeling to July Fourth in North Augusta