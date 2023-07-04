Burke County inmate accused of attcking jailers, grabbing stun gun

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County inmate is in hot water over a confrontation with jailers Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities said inmate Wayne Newkirt, 34, would be charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, removal of a weapon from a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The confrontation happened just before 8 a.m. when deputies at the Burke County Detention Center were trying to remove bedsheets from the cell gates of an inmate. When the door was popped to allow the deputies in, the inmate came out fighting, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy was knocked to the ground and the inmate was able to gain control of the deputy ‘s stun gun as the deputies tried to gain control of him, according to authorities. After a brief fight, other officers arrived and the inmate was taken under control.

The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment. One deputy suffered several lacerations to his head that required staples to close. Another deputy was struck in the face and had some swelling.

The deputies were expected to be released from the hospital soon.

