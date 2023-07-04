Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County inmate accused of attcking jailers, grabbing stun gun

Wayne Newkirt
Wayne Newkirt(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County inmate is in hot water over a confrontation with jailers Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities said inmate Wayne Newkirt, 34, would be charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, removal of a weapon from a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

MORE | Richmond County deputies seek suspect in aggravated assault

The confrontation happened just before 8 a.m. when deputies at the Burke County Detention Center were trying to remove bedsheets from the cell gates of an inmate. When the door was popped to allow the deputies in,  the inmate came out fighting, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy was knocked to the ground and the inmate was able to gain control of the deputy ‘s stun gun as the deputies tried to gain control of him, according to authorities. After a brief fight, other officers arrived and the inmate was taken under control.

The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment. One deputy suffered several lacerations to his head that required staples to close. Another deputy was struck in the face and had some swelling.

The deputies were expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County
Lidl North Augusta shuts its doors due to slow business
Lidl North Augusta closing due to slow business
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
New Kroger taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Dalton Garduno, 45
Richmond County deputies seek suspect in aggravated assault

Latest News

Ga. officers busting violators of boating laws this Fourth
Downtown Augusta ready for Fourth of July fun tonight
The Splatter Place in North Augusta
It’s OK to make a mess at new North Augusta business
Splashing and splattering is the point of this business