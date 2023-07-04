Boom! in the Park brings a big crowd to Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, people are celebrating the Fourth of July at Evans Towne Center Park for Boom! in the Park.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 11 p.m. The county says it expects 12,000 people to come out for the fireworks.

People can expect to find food trucks and live music, along with fireworks.

Some people got to the park early in the afternoon to set up and find a good spot.

“I’ve learned living here in the CSRA that if you don’t come to an event at least an hour or two earlier that you are not going to get parking or seating, for that matter,” Martinez resident Angel Andino said. “It’s very hot, but fortunately, we found a nice good seat under this tree where it is perfectly shaded. Every now and then, we get a nice wind to cool us down.”

The Keven Mack Band and Whiskey Run are performing at the park.

