Augusta veterans celebrate Fourth, raise funds for a good cause

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Along with celebrating the country Tuesday, some of Augusta’s veterans are fundraising with their own barbecue in south Augusta.

Just off of Windsor Spring Road is a small dirt road marked Veterans Way.

Craig Allison is at the Alfonzo Owens VFW Post this afternoon as festivities begin and post members raise money for a good cause. Watch for updates here in WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

While it may look like just a small dirt road, you’ll know you’ve come to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 649 when you see a large tank out front.

The post members are gearing up burgers and dogs for a cookout at 3 p.m.

The money raised will go to a number of efforts to give back to the community, as well as supporting the post.

