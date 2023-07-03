Submit Photos/Videos
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Fire officials are stressing safety ahead of the July 4 weekend.
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fireworks are a fun aspect of the Fourth of July holiday, but they can also be a huge risk when handled unsafely.

According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, there were around 10,200 fireworks-related injuries just last year, and 73% of them happened around July 4.

To stay safe, it is important to know the state’s laws and regulations when it comes to fireworks and sparklers.

Fireworks laws in Georgia

Georgians can legally set off fireworks any time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., with some exceptions. On Independence Day and the day before, the hours are extended until midnight. New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations can last until 1 a.m.

It is illegal to set off fireworks on city properties, such as gas stations, hospitals, and nursing homes. Fireworks are prohibited in parks and cannot be set off in public roads.

In Georgia, consumer fireworks are legal to buy and set off as long as they are within regulation.

For more information, review the official list of fireworks rules and regulations here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

