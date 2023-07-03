Peach Jam brings current and future basketball stars to CSRA

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The excitement was building Monday at Peach Jam as play got underway between the country’s best youth basketball players.

Professional basketball greats are known to make appearances, and Monday was no exception, with Carmelo Anthony spotted just before 11:30 a.m.

Carmelo Anthony makes an unexpected cameo appearance as News 12 is conducting an interview on July 3, 2023, at Peach Jam. (WRDW/WAGT)

Anthony was there to see his son Kiyan play.

Games began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Riverview Park Activities Center after check-in Sunday for the players .

Peach Jam isn’t just big in the basketball community. It’s also a huge economic driver in the CSRA, thanks to the influx of people.

As the third-biggest local sports event, behind the Masters and Ironman, it brings at least $6 million to the local economy each year, including about 6,000 hotel nights.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Nick Viland is at Peach Jam, so watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

It also keeps 80 to 100 community volunteers busy every year feeding the athletes.

More than 1,200 athletes get fed twice a day, and those meals are put together by local volunteers and church groups.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.