Peach Jam brings current and future basketball stars to CSRA

By Nick Viland
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The excitement was building Monday at Peach Jam as play got underway between the country’s best youth basketball players.

Professional basketball greats are known to make appearances, and Monday was no exception, with Carmelo Anthony spotted just before 11:30 a.m.

Carmelo Anthony makes an unexpected cameo appearance as News 12 is conducting an interview on July 3, 2023, at Peach Jam.(WRDW/WAGT)

Anthony was there to see his son Kiyan play.

Games began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Riverview Park Activities Center after check-in Sunday for the players.

Peach Jam isn’t just big in the basketball community. It’s also a huge economic driver in the CSRA, thanks to the influx of people.

As the third-biggest local sports event, behind the Masters and Ironman, it brings at least $6 million to the local economy each year, including about 6,000 hotel nights.

It also keeps 80 to 100 community volunteers busy every year feeding the athletes.

More than 1,200 athletes get fed twice a day, and those meals are put together by local volunteers and church groups.

