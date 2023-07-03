Peach Jam 2023 kicks off

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peach Jam players and fans are back in town.

Sunday kicked things off for tournament week with check-in for players. It’s the week so many players wait their entire lives for.

Some players are regulars on the court and there are some newcomers suiting up too.

“This whole week we’ve been practicing twice a day,” Jalen Hunter Coleman, Expressions Elite player, said. “It’s been a lot but we got through it and we’re ready. It’s our first time being out here, so now it’s time to give it our all.”

Once the games begin, the crowd starts coming in hot.

“When the crowd is in it everybody is hype,” Del Jones, Team Durant player, said.

The energy inside Riverview Park Activities Center was unmatched.

“Its an unreal moment knowing that it’s my last year,” Jones said. “I’ve been playing AAU since I was an elementary school so

it’s still hitting me a little bit. I don’t think it’s going to hit me until my last game.”

Right now the players are soaking in every play.

“Coach has already been telling us to prepare since we got on the flight,” Jones said. “He said just lock in and have your mental ready.”

The players are ready to give it all they’ve got.

“It’s cool to know we’re gonna be playing where we used to watch people,” Evan Mitchner, Expressions Elite player, said.

“It’s a blessing, because not everybody gets a chance to do this, what we’re doing right now, so I’m just thankful for everything I got,” Coleman said.

Games kick off at 9 a.m. inside Riverview Park Activities Center.

