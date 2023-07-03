Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | Sit-down with Richmond County sheriff

By Richard Rogers
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has had a tough week after the recent arrest of a deputy.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference after the arrest of one of his deputies accused of bringing contraband into the Webster Detention Center.

Sheriff Roundtree talks one on one with Richard Rogers, to discuss the issues involving the incident.

