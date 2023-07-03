One on One with Richard Rogers | Sit-down with Richmond County sheriff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has had a tough week after the recent arrest of a deputy.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference after the arrest of one of his deputies accused of bringing contraband into the Webster Detention Center.

Sheriff Roundtree talks one on one with Richard Rogers, to discuss the issues involving the incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.