AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have found a Richmond County woman who’s been missing for months.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said around midday Monday that Tammy Rabun had been located and was fine.

She’d last been seen between Sept. 19 and 23 outside her residence in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue.

