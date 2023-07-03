Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police say a man died after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot embankment into a part of a Texas lake that was only around 4 feet deep.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, dispatch received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater. Emergency services responded and started lifesaving measures, KLTV reports.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Police say witnesses that saw the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. First responders worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed due to the severity of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident, Freeman said.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin were also notified.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Alexander Collier is wanted for multiple counts
Sheriff’s Office is searching for man considered armed and dangerous
Laura Taylor has active warrants on file for Aggravated Assault and Exploitation of Elderly or...
Richmond County woman wanted for aggravated assault and exploitation
Columbia County school leaders to host public meetings for millage rates
Columbia County school leaders reschedule public meetings for millage rate
Feels like temperatures will be 105 to 110 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta

Latest News

People walk along pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park...
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
Peach Jam players checked in on Sunday ahead of the week long tournament
Peach Jam 2023 kicks off
Fourth of July weekend kicked off with fireworks across the CSRA.
‘It’s everybody’: Hephzibah hosts first ‘Firework Extravanganza’
Peach Jam players checked in on Sunday ahead of the week long tournament
Peach Jam 2023 kicks off