Man charged in connection with structure fire on Furys Ferry

By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an abandoned structure fire at 308 Furys Ferry Road, according to Columbia County officials.

Christopher Ray Contrillo, 36, was booked on June 30 and charged with first-degree arson, according to inmate bookings.

Officials say he was identified by witnesses.

Augusta and Columbia County fire crews responded to the fire Thursday morning after officials say a call came in from Richmond County dispatch about a reported fire at Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

According to the incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, several witnesses contacted the sheriff’s office about two other subjects running back and forth from the fire to the road.

Officials say they were then seen running toward River Watch Parkway. Officials say deputies located the subjects not far from the fire, and they were taken into custody for questioning.

MORE | Downed power pole knocks out electricity, closes Washington Road

The report states the two subjects were issued a criminal trespass warning on behalf of the property owner.

As of Monday, the two subjects brought in for questioning were not booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Columbia County Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

