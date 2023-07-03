James Brown Arena takes over Bell Auditorium shows amid renovations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you take a drive downtown by the Bell Auditorium, you can physically see construction is shifting from an $18 million plan on paper to new vertical structures, bringing a lasting impact to the city of Augusta.

The Bell Auditorium will stay closed until May 2024.

This will make room for new renovations to concession stands, restrooms, dressing rooms, green rooms, and more.

Shows that would usually happen at the Bell Auditorium will now take place at the James Brown Arena.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Coming up all new on News 12 at 6 o’clock, our Hallie Turner is diving deeper into what it will bring to the community if approved.

With a new curtain system, shows at the James Brown Arena can be shifted to as intimate as needed or they can open up the room to full capacity.

Even though there is only one entertainment complex open now, one business owner feels the impact on business will stand strong.

“We’re still going to have the same amount of events. I think all the restaurants feel the impact of events and believe me they do. They feel those nights, especially with those tours and they appreciate it. I don’t see any downturn there over next year while the Bell is closed,” said the owner of Fat Man’s Cafe and Catering, Brad Usry.

Just last week commissioners approved putting a sales tax on the ballot in November to fund the James Brown Arena.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.