‘It’s everybody’: Hephzibah hosts first ‘Firework Extravanganza’

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July celebrations started early over the weekend across the CSRA.

Hephzibah hosted it’s first “Firework Extravanganza” at the Hephzibah Agriculture Center on Saturday.

There is something about food, fireworks and music that just brings people together but there is more to it bringing the tight knit community of Hepzibah out.

“I was like what’s going on in my neighborhood?” Cynthia Ruffin asked.

There was a little music and a lot of fun. There were many who said the Fourth of July was their favorite holiday.

“It’s everybody,” Ruffin said. “It’s not just one culture, it is everybody coming together to have a good time.”

Everyone out was decked out in red, white and blue.

“I love getting dressed up in red, white and blue,” Rachel Keebler said. “It’s one of my favorite things.”

Red, white and blue is a color trio that just means more.

“It’s about independence, having a good time, enjoying each other and learning from each other,” Ruffin said.

There was a lesson to be taught for all ages.

“His dad was in the army,” Keebler said referring to her great-grandfather. “That’s another reason why I like celebrating the Fourth of July.”

