Here’s how to prevent heat-related illnesses during hot weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outside, the chance of people getting heat stroke increases.

Last summer, Augusta resident Frank Martin was taking a walk along the Augusta Canal when he had a heat stroke.

“I got a little bit more than lightheaded and short of breath, so I was having to stop and it just got worse and worse,” said Martin.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

According to the CDC, an average of 702 people die every year from heat stroke. An average of more than 67,000 people visit the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses.

The most dangerous form of heat-related illness is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal.

Augusta University Professor Jedidiah Ballard says if you start showing symptoms of heat stroke, you should start the cooling process immediately.

“The way to save lives on that is to start the cooling process as fast as possible,” said Ballard. “So if I had a little kid that I was worried about heat stroke on and I was near a river, I would literally grab them, and just go dip them up to their neck, holding on to them, you know, in the river and let that cooling process start.”

Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, loss of consciousness, slurred speech, profuse sweating, and very high body temperature.

If you begin to show these symptoms or notice anyone showing these symptoms, make sure to cool down immediately.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.